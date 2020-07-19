All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 59 Eaglecreek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
59 Eaglecreek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

59 Eaglecreek

59 Eaglecreek · (714) 393-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

59 Eaglecreek, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gated comm. in Oak Creek. Home is located across the street from the park and elementary School in a gated community. Extremely spacious home. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs + downstairs office can be used as the 5th bedroom and bath downstairs. Open floor model, spacious living room. Big kitchen with island and breakfast nook. Big private yard. Easy access to 405 F/W. Excellent Irvine schools. Enjoy association pool, spa, tennis, Sport Park and more. New quarts white kitchen counters and laminated plank floors downstairs will be installed for new tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Eaglecreek have any available units?
59 Eaglecreek has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 59 Eaglecreek currently offering any rent specials?
59 Eaglecreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Eaglecreek pet-friendly?
No, 59 Eaglecreek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Eaglecreek offer parking?
No, 59 Eaglecreek does not offer parking.
Does 59 Eaglecreek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Eaglecreek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Eaglecreek have a pool?
Yes, 59 Eaglecreek has a pool.
Does 59 Eaglecreek have accessible units?
No, 59 Eaglecreek does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Eaglecreek have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Eaglecreek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Eaglecreek have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Eaglecreek does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 59 Eaglecreek?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity