Irvine, CA
59 Coral Lake
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:50 PM

59 Coral Lake

59 Coral Lake · No Longer Available
Location

59 Coral Lake, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Woodbridge community home! Excellent school districts and beautiful location. Two story three bedroom single family residence. All bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has hard wood flooring with very open and inviting layout. Nicely landscaped backyard with a grass area and patio to host your bbqs on this summer. Laundry area and downstairs bathroom with direct access to the two car garage. This one will go fast!!!

Disclosure: Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic we ask that only serious renters who are looking to move within the next 30 days respond. This unit is available now and ready to move in to the first qualified applicants. We will be limiting showings to try and increase the spread and do our part for the community. Property to be professionally cleaned and sanitized prior to occupancy.

Applications are available only online at www.7gpropertymanagement.com/availability you click on the availability section and then on this property address then hit apply now.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Coral Lake have any available units?
59 Coral Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Coral Lake have?
Some of 59 Coral Lake's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Coral Lake currently offering any rent specials?
59 Coral Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Coral Lake pet-friendly?
No, 59 Coral Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Coral Lake offer parking?
Yes, 59 Coral Lake offers parking.
Does 59 Coral Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Coral Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Coral Lake have a pool?
No, 59 Coral Lake does not have a pool.
Does 59 Coral Lake have accessible units?
No, 59 Coral Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Coral Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Coral Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Coral Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Coral Lake does not have units with air conditioning.

