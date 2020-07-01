59 Coral Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage bbq/grill

Woodbridge community home! Excellent school districts and beautiful location. Two story three bedroom single family residence. All bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has hard wood flooring with very open and inviting layout. Nicely landscaped backyard with a grass area and patio to host your bbqs on this summer. Laundry area and downstairs bathroom with direct access to the two car garage. This one will go fast!!!



Disclosure: Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic we ask that only serious renters who are looking to move within the next 30 days respond. This unit is available now and ready to move in to the first qualified applicants. We will be limiting showings to try and increase the spread and do our part for the community. Property to be professionally cleaned and sanitized prior to occupancy.



Applications are available only online at www.7gpropertymanagement.com/availability you click on the availability section and then on this property address then hit apply now.



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.