Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

58 Pendant

58 Pendant · No Longer Available
Location

58 Pendant, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
AMAZING HOME IN STONEGATE! This well-maintained DETACHED three-bedroom home is filled with natural light. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large center island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to the spacious family room and dining room. Sliding door off the dining room leads you to a paved back patio with fruit trees. You and your guests will enjoy the open living spaces both indoors and outdoors. Upstairs features three good-sized bedrooms, including the master suite. Rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Home is steps from community pool and park. Walking distance to award-winning Stonegate Elementary School as well as Woodbury Town Center with a variety of shopping and restaurant options (Trader Joe's, Home Depot, Michael's, Chipotle, First Class Pizza, Asian Tapas and many more). Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Pendant have any available units?
58 Pendant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Pendant have?
Some of 58 Pendant's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Pendant currently offering any rent specials?
58 Pendant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Pendant pet-friendly?
No, 58 Pendant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Pendant offer parking?
No, 58 Pendant does not offer parking.
Does 58 Pendant have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Pendant offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Pendant have a pool?
Yes, 58 Pendant has a pool.
Does 58 Pendant have accessible units?
No, 58 Pendant does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Pendant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Pendant has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Pendant have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Pendant does not have units with air conditioning.

