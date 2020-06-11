58 Pendant

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

AMAZING HOME IN STONEGATE! This well-maintained DETACHED three-bedroom home is filled with natural light. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large center island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to the spacious family room and dining room. Sliding door off the dining room leads you to a paved back patio with fruit trees. You and your guests will enjoy the open living spaces both indoors and outdoors. Upstairs features three good-sized bedrooms, including the master suite. Rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Home is steps from community pool and park. Walking distance to award-winning Stonegate Elementary School as well as Woodbury Town Center with a variety of shopping and restaurant options (Trader Joe's, Home Depot, Michael's, Chipotle, First Class Pizza, Asian Tapas and many more). Don't miss this one!