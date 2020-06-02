All apartments in Irvine
58 Honeyflower
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

58 Honeyflower

58 Honeyflower · No Longer Available
Location

58 Honeyflower, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Never been leased beautiful single family residence with 4 bedrooms, study room/library, conservatory room, enclosed secondary kitchen with own gas range, exhaust fan & sink, custom wood floors, wood shutters, custom paint, recessed lighting, finished floors in garage, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, quartz countertops in all bathrooms, abundant windows make this home sunny and bright during the day. Outdoor fire place, patio covered area in back yard. Steps to State high ranking Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffrey Trail Middle Schools, walk to three association parks, pools & shopping center nearby. Owner requires all tenants to possess excellent credit with FICO over 700, no pets and non smoker. Minimum one year lease. Applicants over 18 years of age to submit application to check credit through landlord, income documentation including but not limited to income tax returns, W-2, 1099, payroll and 2 months of bank statements. Built-in cabinets in the great room and library to be removed, walls to be repaired and painted upon tenant's possession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Honeyflower have any available units?
58 Honeyflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Honeyflower have?
Some of 58 Honeyflower's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Honeyflower currently offering any rent specials?
58 Honeyflower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Honeyflower pet-friendly?
No, 58 Honeyflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Honeyflower offer parking?
Yes, 58 Honeyflower does offer parking.
Does 58 Honeyflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Honeyflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Honeyflower have a pool?
Yes, 58 Honeyflower has a pool.
Does 58 Honeyflower have accessible units?
No, 58 Honeyflower does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Honeyflower have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Honeyflower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Honeyflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Honeyflower does not have units with air conditioning.
