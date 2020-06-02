58 Honeyflower

Amenities

Never been leased beautiful single family residence with 4 bedrooms, study room/library, conservatory room, enclosed secondary kitchen with own gas range, exhaust fan & sink, custom wood floors, wood shutters, custom paint, recessed lighting, finished floors in garage, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, quartz countertops in all bathrooms, abundant windows make this home sunny and bright during the day. Outdoor fire place, patio covered area in back yard. Steps to State high ranking Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffrey Trail Middle Schools, walk to three association parks, pools & shopping center nearby. Owner requires all tenants to possess excellent credit with FICO over 700, no pets and non smoker. Minimum one year lease. Applicants over 18 years of age to submit application to check credit through landlord, income documentation including but not limited to income tax returns, W-2, 1099, payroll and 2 months of bank statements. Built-in cabinets in the great room and library to be removed, walls to be repaired and painted upon tenant's possession.