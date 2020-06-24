579 Springbrook N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous, updated 2 story town home located inside the Woodbridge loop! Brand new wood laminate floors, new carpet, fresh paint, bright kitchen featuring new Ceasarstone counters, deep stainless steel sink and white cabinets with contemporary hardware, upgraded fireplace with custom surround and mantle, both bedrooms upstairs are master suites with refreshed baths includig new Ceasarstone counters, sinks, framed mirrors, updated light fixtures, glass tub enclosures and one new tub. There is also a convenient inside upstairs laundry with new doors and spacious private patio connecting hte kitchen to the 2 car garage. Everything here is fresh, new and bright! Wonderful location across from association park and pool, 1 block to highly rated Springbrook Elementary and 2-3 blocks to lake and tennis courts. Woodbridge residents enjoy the use of two pools, 20+ pools, multiple tennis courts, parks and playgrounds.