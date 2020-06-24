All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

579 Springbrook N

579 Springbrook North · No Longer Available
Location

579 Springbrook North, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous, updated 2 story town home located inside the Woodbridge loop! Brand new wood laminate floors, new carpet, fresh paint, bright kitchen featuring new Ceasarstone counters, deep stainless steel sink and white cabinets with contemporary hardware, upgraded fireplace with custom surround and mantle, both bedrooms upstairs are master suites with refreshed baths includig new Ceasarstone counters, sinks, framed mirrors, updated light fixtures, glass tub enclosures and one new tub. There is also a convenient inside upstairs laundry with new doors and spacious private patio connecting hte kitchen to the 2 car garage. Everything here is fresh, new and bright! Wonderful location across from association park and pool, 1 block to highly rated Springbrook Elementary and 2-3 blocks to lake and tennis courts. Woodbridge residents enjoy the use of two pools, 20+ pools, multiple tennis courts, parks and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Springbrook N have any available units?
579 Springbrook N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 579 Springbrook N have?
Some of 579 Springbrook N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 Springbrook N currently offering any rent specials?
579 Springbrook N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Springbrook N pet-friendly?
No, 579 Springbrook N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 579 Springbrook N offer parking?
Yes, 579 Springbrook N offers parking.
Does 579 Springbrook N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 Springbrook N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Springbrook N have a pool?
Yes, 579 Springbrook N has a pool.
Does 579 Springbrook N have accessible units?
No, 579 Springbrook N does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Springbrook N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 579 Springbrook N has units with dishwashers.
Does 579 Springbrook N have units with air conditioning?
No, 579 Springbrook N does not have units with air conditioning.
