This gorgeous move-in ready condo in the desirable Woodbury Community won't last long! The home is light and bright with its tall ceilings, recessed lighting, and an open floor plan between the kitchen, dining room, and living room, which makes it perfect for having guests over. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space in beautifully done white cabinets. The master suite features a patio with views of the community. Downstairs flooring is stunning hardwood, and the upstairs bedrooms have plush carpet. Located in the award-winning Irvine School District and walking distance to Woodbury Town Center, which has grocery stores, restaurants, boutiques, and an LA Fitness. This home is perfect for an active family, with its seven community pools, parks, a sports field, and playgrounds..