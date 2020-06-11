Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Like new 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom single family house ready located in the highly desired community of Stonegate. Walking distance to Irvine top school districts: Stonegate Elementary School. This beautiful house greets guests with an extended entry and airy 20' ceiling. Inside, you’ll find a dining room with bi-fold glass doors, a great room with fireplace and a professional kitchen with maple cabinets, an island and stainless-steel appliances, including a 6-burner cooktop with griddle. Downstairs a lavish master suite with a walk-in closet and another en-suite bedroom with full bath. Three en-suite bedroom and a huge loft upstairs, each with its own bathroom. Minutes away from community pool, parks, playground and shopping centers. This is a must see home!