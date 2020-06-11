All apartments in Irvine
57 Fenway
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

57 Fenway

57 Fenway · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

57 Fenway, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Like new 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom single family house ready located in the highly desired community of Stonegate. Walking distance to Irvine top school districts: Stonegate Elementary School. This beautiful house greets guests with an extended entry and airy 20' ceiling. Inside, you’ll find a dining room with bi-fold glass doors, a great room with fireplace and a professional kitchen with maple cabinets, an island and stainless-steel appliances, including a 6-burner cooktop with griddle. Downstairs a lavish master suite with a walk-in closet and another en-suite bedroom with full bath. Three en-suite bedroom and a huge loft upstairs, each with its own bathroom. Minutes away from community pool, parks, playground and shopping centers. This is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Fenway have any available units?
57 Fenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 57 Fenway have?
Some of 57 Fenway's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Fenway currently offering any rent specials?
57 Fenway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Fenway pet-friendly?
No, 57 Fenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 57 Fenway offer parking?
No, 57 Fenway does not offer parking.
Does 57 Fenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Fenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Fenway have a pool?
Yes, 57 Fenway has a pool.
Does 57 Fenway have accessible units?
No, 57 Fenway does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Fenway have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Fenway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Fenway have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Fenway does not have units with air conditioning.

