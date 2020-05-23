All apartments in Irvine
563 Rockefeller
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:12 AM

563 Rockefeller

563 Rockefeller · (949) 654-8888
Location

563 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Central Park West - Irvine - Former model Home Madison Plan 3 ** Approx. 1919 S.f. of Quality Area ** 2 Car Attached Garage ** Newer Neutral Color Hardwood Floor in Great Room, Walkways & Kitchen ( New Laminated Wood Floor in Dual Master Bedrooms and Stairs) ** Dual Master Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Plus Working Area Next to Laundry Room ** Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Large Island ** LED Recess Lights ** Excellent 5-Star Central Park West HOA Amenities, Resort Style Saline Pool & Spa, 8000 S.F GYM and Fitness Facilities, /community Event Center, Two Parks & Pickle-Ball Courts ** Work & Play ** Super Location: 405 Fwy, Google Corporate Office,Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI, John Wayne Airport, Minutes to Newport Beach .. more ** ** Ready to Move In

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 Rockefeller have any available units?
563 Rockefeller has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 563 Rockefeller have?
Some of 563 Rockefeller's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 563 Rockefeller currently offering any rent specials?
563 Rockefeller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 Rockefeller pet-friendly?
No, 563 Rockefeller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 563 Rockefeller offer parking?
Yes, 563 Rockefeller offers parking.
Does 563 Rockefeller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 563 Rockefeller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 Rockefeller have a pool?
Yes, 563 Rockefeller has a pool.
Does 563 Rockefeller have accessible units?
No, 563 Rockefeller does not have accessible units.
Does 563 Rockefeller have units with dishwashers?
No, 563 Rockefeller does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 563 Rockefeller have units with air conditioning?
No, 563 Rockefeller does not have units with air conditioning.
