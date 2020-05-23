563 Rockefeller

Amenities

Central Park West - Irvine - Former model Home Madison Plan 3 ** Approx. 1919 S.f. of Quality Area ** 2 Car Attached Garage ** Newer Neutral Color Hardwood Floor in Great Room, Walkways & Kitchen ( New Laminated Wood Floor in Dual Master Bedrooms and Stairs) ** Dual Master Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Plus Working Area Next to Laundry Room ** Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Large Island ** LED Recess Lights ** Excellent 5-Star Central Park West HOA Amenities, Resort Style Saline Pool & Spa, 8000 S.F GYM and Fitness Facilities, /community Event Center, Two Parks & Pickle-Ball Courts ** Work & Play ** Super Location: 405 Fwy, Google Corporate Office,Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI, John Wayne Airport, Minutes to Newport Beach .. more ** ** Ready to Move In