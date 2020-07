Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CLEAN, MOVE IN READY DETACHED THREE BEDROOM HOME WILL BE READY FOR THE NEW TENANTS TO MOVE IN JUNE 15TH, 2020. YOU WALK IN TO THE GREAT ROOM WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA AND A LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO THE BACK PATIO AND ACCESS TO A TWO CAR GARAGE. THERE IS ALSO AN OFFICE SPACE BELOW WITH GLASS DOORS JUST AT THE ENTRY. UPSTAIRS MASTER AND TWO CHILDREN'S BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED WITH MASTER BATH AND SECONDARY BATH.