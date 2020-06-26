56 Marblehead

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District, this home has very attractive open floor plan offers large Kitchen island overlooking the great room with a cozy fireplace. Tons of storage spaces in the kitchen; Den on the Main floor, Master with mountain view and other two bedrooms on the second floor; Corner lot brings natural light home and many upgrades including Hardwood on first floor, and Plush carpet throughout the stairs and second floor; Shutters/Window Treatment throughout the home; Professional landscaping invites outdoor living and entertaining; Epoxy Flooring, Overhead storage and Tankless Water Heater & Water Softener in two car garage. Conveniently next to Jeffery trail for jogging and biking; Close to Elementary and Middle school and Resort style amenities including pools & spa, sports courts & tot lots