56 Marblehead
56 Marblehead

56 Marblehead · No Longer Available
56 Marblehead, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District, this home has very attractive open floor plan offers large Kitchen island overlooking the great room with a cozy fireplace. Tons of storage spaces in the kitchen; Den on the Main floor, Master with mountain view and other two bedrooms on the second floor; Corner lot brings natural light home and many upgrades including Hardwood on first floor, and Plush carpet throughout the stairs and second floor; Shutters/Window Treatment throughout the home; Professional landscaping invites outdoor living and entertaining; Epoxy Flooring, Overhead storage and Tankless Water Heater & Water Softener in two car garage. Conveniently next to Jeffery trail for jogging and biking; Close to Elementary and Middle school and Resort style amenities including pools & spa, sports courts & tot lots

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 56 Marblehead have any available units?
56 Marblehead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Marblehead have?
Some of 56 Marblehead's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Marblehead currently offering any rent specials?
56 Marblehead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Marblehead pet-friendly?
No, 56 Marblehead is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Marblehead offer parking?
Yes, 56 Marblehead offers parking.
Does 56 Marblehead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Marblehead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Marblehead have a pool?
Yes, 56 Marblehead has a pool.
Does 56 Marblehead have accessible units?
Yes, 56 Marblehead has accessible units.
Does 56 Marblehead have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Marblehead does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Marblehead have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Marblehead does not have units with air conditioning.
