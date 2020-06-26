56 Marblehead

Amenities
Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District, this home has very attractive open floor plan offers large Kitchen island overlooking the great room with a cozy fireplace. Tons of storage spaces in the kitchen; Den on the Main floor, Master with mountain view and other two bedrooms on the second floor; Corner lot brings natural light home and many upgrades including Hardwood on first floor, and Plush carpet throughout the stairs and second floor; Shutters/Window Treatment throughout the home; Professional landscaping invites outdoor living and entertaining; Epoxy Flooring, Overhead storage and Tankless Water Heater & Water Softener in two car garage. Conveniently next to Jeffery trail for jogging and biking; Close to Elementary and Middle school and Resort style amenities including pools & spa, sports courts & tot lots