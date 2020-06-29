All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

56 Calypso

56 Calypso · No Longer Available
Location

56 Calypso, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2 Bedroom Condo Woodbury area of North for Lease - 2 Bedroom Irvine Town House for Lease. Located in the Santa Rosa association in Woodbury East, this is the Plan 2 model with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Located on the second floor, it features numerous upgrades including: high-end wood flooring; plantation shutters, neutral paint; a large chef's kitchen with high quality granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. It has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. PLEASE NOTE, the 2nd bedroom has double doors and DOES NOT HAVE A CLOSET. The entry is on ground floor and the living area is upstairs. Attached 1-car garage. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator provided. Walking distance to Woodbury Town Center for shopping and dining. Part of the Woodbury East community with pools, spa, cabanas, tennis & basketball courts, BBQ area, spacious parks, and club house. (NO PETS--SORRY)

Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4301933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Calypso have any available units?
56 Calypso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Calypso have?
Some of 56 Calypso's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Calypso currently offering any rent specials?
56 Calypso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Calypso pet-friendly?
No, 56 Calypso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Calypso offer parking?
Yes, 56 Calypso offers parking.
Does 56 Calypso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Calypso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Calypso have a pool?
Yes, 56 Calypso has a pool.
Does 56 Calypso have accessible units?
No, 56 Calypso does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Calypso have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Calypso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Calypso have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Calypso does not have units with air conditioning.
