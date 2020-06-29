56 Calypso

Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo Woodbury area of North for Lease - 2 Bedroom Irvine Town House for Lease. Located in the Santa Rosa association in Woodbury East, this is the Plan 2 model with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Located on the second floor, it features numerous upgrades including: high-end wood flooring; plantation shutters, neutral paint; a large chef's kitchen with high quality granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. It has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. PLEASE NOTE, the 2nd bedroom has double doors and DOES NOT HAVE A CLOSET. The entry is on ground floor and the living area is upstairs. Attached 1-car garage. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator provided. Walking distance to Woodbury Town Center for shopping and dining. Part of the Woodbury East community with pools, spa, cabanas, tennis & basketball courts, BBQ area, spacious parks, and club house. (NO PETS--SORRY)
Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099
IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepm.com/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4301933)