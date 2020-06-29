5522 Sierra Roja Road

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Secondary bedroom for one person. New carpet. Student preferred. Cooking available. Meals can be provided at additional cost. 3 Minute drive to University High (15 minutes walking distance). 5 minutes drive to UCI(30 minutes walking distance). Turtle Rock Broadmoor – “Sierra Bonita.” Plan 4 – Atrium model. 1-story. Cathedral ceiling. Open floor plan. Clean. Mountain views. Private and serene. Excellent location - near restaurants, shopping, parks. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, recessed lighting. HOA Pool, spa, tennis & basketball courts, parks, bbq, tot lot (kid’s playground), walking and hiking trails, parks. Schools -- Perfect 10-Rating!!! Easy fwy access ... Must see ...