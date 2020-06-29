All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5522 Sierra Roja Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5522 Sierra Roja Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:26 AM

5522 Sierra Roja Road

5522 Sierra Roja Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5522 Sierra Roja Road, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Secondary bedroom for one person. New carpet. Student preferred. Cooking available. Meals can be provided at additional cost. 3 Minute drive to University High (15 minutes walking distance). 5 minutes drive to UCI(30 minutes walking distance). Turtle Rock Broadmoor – “Sierra Bonita.” Plan 4 – Atrium model. 1-story. Cathedral ceiling. Open floor plan. Clean. Mountain views. Private and serene. Excellent location - near restaurants, shopping, parks. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, recessed lighting. HOA Pool, spa, tennis & basketball courts, parks, bbq, tot lot (kid’s playground), walking and hiking trails, parks. Schools -- Perfect 10-Rating!!! Easy fwy access ... Must see ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Sierra Roja Road have any available units?
5522 Sierra Roja Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5522 Sierra Roja Road have?
Some of 5522 Sierra Roja Road's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Sierra Roja Road currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Sierra Roja Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Sierra Roja Road pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Sierra Roja Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5522 Sierra Roja Road offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Sierra Roja Road offers parking.
Does 5522 Sierra Roja Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Sierra Roja Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Sierra Roja Road have a pool?
Yes, 5522 Sierra Roja Road has a pool.
Does 5522 Sierra Roja Road have accessible units?
No, 5522 Sierra Roja Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Sierra Roja Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 Sierra Roja Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Sierra Roja Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 Sierra Roja Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology