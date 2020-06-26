All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 55 Westover.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
55 Westover
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

55 Westover

55 Westover · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

55 Westover, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

wine room
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
media room
wine room
Former model home, with approximately $400K in amazing builder upgrades. This dream home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the very desirable community of Stonegate. The classic, yet contemporary, warm and welcoming floorpan invites a sophisticated relaxed lifestyle. Seamless CA indoor/outdoor living and entertaining is a simple transition through the folding glass doors allowing family and friends to enjoy not only your highly elevated home, but the amazing professionally designed outdoor area (with built in BBQ). The formal dining and great rooms enjoy state of the art sound systems. The chef’s dream kitchen has a enormous quartz island, complete with huge counter eating area, and unsurpassed stainless gourmet appliances (Jenn-Air built-in refrigerator/freezer, freestanding gas 6 burner range with pot filler, second oven, microwave, and is equipped with a second professional chef prep kitchen with Gagganau steamer, wok burner, and two additional KitchenAide drawer refrigerators). This kitchen will rival any 5 star restaurant. Don’t miss the wine room, with refrigerator, off the dining room. There are 4 ensuite bedrooms (one located downstairs with walk-in shower). Additional upgrades upstairs include a spectacular bonus/theater room. Stunning master suite, and bath, with separate soaking tub and dual head shower. Just a short walk to the park, and convenient access to the 133, 405 & 5 freeways & some of the best shopping, restaurants & beaches So CA has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Westover have any available units?
55 Westover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 55 Westover have?
Some of 55 Westover's amenities include wine room, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Westover currently offering any rent specials?
55 Westover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Westover pet-friendly?
No, 55 Westover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Westover offer parking?
Yes, 55 Westover offers parking.
Does 55 Westover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Westover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Westover have a pool?
No, 55 Westover does not have a pool.
Does 55 Westover have accessible units?
Yes, 55 Westover has accessible units.
Does 55 Westover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Westover has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Westover have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Westover does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology