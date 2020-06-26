55 Westover

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill media room wine room

Former model home, with approximately $400K in amazing builder upgrades. This dream home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the very desirable community of Stonegate. The classic, yet contemporary, warm and welcoming floorpan invites a sophisticated relaxed lifestyle. Seamless CA indoor/outdoor living and entertaining is a simple transition through the folding glass doors allowing family and friends to enjoy not only your highly elevated home, but the amazing professionally designed outdoor area (with built in BBQ). The formal dining and great rooms enjoy state of the art sound systems. The chef’s dream kitchen has a enormous quartz island, complete with huge counter eating area, and unsurpassed stainless gourmet appliances (Jenn-Air built-in refrigerator/freezer, freestanding gas 6 burner range with pot filler, second oven, microwave, and is equipped with a second professional chef prep kitchen with Gagganau steamer, wok burner, and two additional KitchenAide drawer refrigerators). This kitchen will rival any 5 star restaurant. Don’t miss the wine room, with refrigerator, off the dining room. There are 4 ensuite bedrooms (one located downstairs with walk-in shower). Additional upgrades upstairs include a spectacular bonus/theater room. Stunning master suite, and bath, with separate soaking tub and dual head shower. Just a short walk to the park, and convenient access to the 133, 405 & 5 freeways & some of the best shopping, restaurants & beaches So CA has to offer.