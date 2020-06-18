55 Hanging Garden

Amenities

Built in 2014, this 3B/2.5B detached house resides at corner in the desired Cypress Village community. Quiet, private and open space style design with many upgrades such as hardwood floor, designer paint, plantation shutter, granite kitchen counter-tops, stone/glass back-splash. Upstairs featured with a study room/ space. All bedrooms are spacious and well maintained. Master bathroom is also upgraded with stone/glass back-splash with dual sink. Another bedroom is customized with special wall decor. Backyard featured with great patio with ceiling fan, a water fountain. Easy access to all major freeways including 5/133/405. Great location for single, couple and family. Conveniently located near Irvine Unified schools, parks, trails, shopping center. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided.