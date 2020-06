Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Detached, Single Level Home in highly desirable area of Turtle Rock! Kitchen has picture window looking out to backyard. All new double pane windows and sliders. New wood floors in Master bedroom and other bedroom. Family room is open and inviting with a warm fireplace. Beautiful Atrium and backyard. Great community amenities including pool, tennis, basketball court, BBQ. Award winning schools.