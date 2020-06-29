All apartments in Irvine
54 Vermillion

54 Vermillion · No Longer Available
Location

54 Vermillion, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Situated in a premium interior tract location with easy access to the Quail Hill "Commons" and serene park views! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan with beautiful upgrades including over sized tile flooring, designer paint, plush carpet and multiple ceiling fans! The kitchen is crisp and clean with generous pantry space and convenient under cabinet task lighting! The spacious master suite features dual closets with mirrored doors! The second level also boasts an office niche with built in desk, a well situated laundry space with washer and dryer included! Relax on the sun splashed patio and a Enjoy Quail Hill's near by resort style amenities including a Jr. Olympic pool, fitness center, sport courts! All of this PLUS Irvine's award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Vermillion have any available units?
54 Vermillion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Vermillion have?
Some of 54 Vermillion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Vermillion currently offering any rent specials?
54 Vermillion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Vermillion pet-friendly?
No, 54 Vermillion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Vermillion offer parking?
Yes, 54 Vermillion offers parking.
Does 54 Vermillion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Vermillion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Vermillion have a pool?
Yes, 54 Vermillion has a pool.
Does 54 Vermillion have accessible units?
No, 54 Vermillion does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Vermillion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Vermillion has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Vermillion have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Vermillion does not have units with air conditioning.

