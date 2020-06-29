54 Vermillion

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Situated in a premium interior tract location with easy access to the Quail Hill "Commons" and serene park views! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan with beautiful upgrades including over sized tile flooring, designer paint, plush carpet and multiple ceiling fans! The kitchen is crisp and clean with generous pantry space and convenient under cabinet task lighting! The spacious master suite features dual closets with mirrored doors! The second level also boasts an office niche with built in desk, a well situated laundry space with washer and dryer included! Relax on the sun splashed patio and a Enjoy Quail Hill's near by resort style amenities including a Jr. Olympic pool, fitness center, sport courts! All of this PLUS Irvine's award winning schools!