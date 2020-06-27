Amenities

54 Thicket Available 09/01/19 *Gorgeous IRVINE townhome in the highly desirable neighborhood of Woodbridge" Scheduled showings email direct with agent** - THIS home is currently tenant occupied until the end of AUGUST. If you would like a showing, all scheduled appointments are done through EMAIL ONLY. Please no phone calls.



Please email Sheila@LRSRM.com



This townhome is offered at $2400.00 per month

$2400 security deposit

SORRY NO PETS **(certified & verifiable service animal ok)



2 large bedrooms walk in closet

1.5 bathrooms

Full size Washer/Dryer included

1 year lease rental

This town home is gorgeous inside and out and comes with two covered parking spaces and a direct back patio entrance for convenience.

Brand new custom paint, granite counter-tops and beautiful features throughout!!



Interior includes:

Beautiful custom painting

Wood laminate flooring

Recessed lighting throughout

Gas fireplace

Central HVAC

Full size washer/dryer hookups

Breakfast bar

Stainless steel appliances including microwave



Large bedrooms upstairs can be utilized as dual master bedrooms (approx. 14x16 & 16x18) and each have large closets.



**ALL ACCESS TO ***Woodbridge offers trails and paths to lakes, tennis courts, pools, spas, and offers lots of room to play, schools, and much more.



Rent - $2400

Sec Deposit - $2400

Pet (1 small trained, housebroken dog under 10lbs considered) - $500

***service animal for disabilities acceptable**



$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

To be considered applicants must have good credit, rental history, and verifiable income three times or more the monthly rental amount. Criminal and eviction searches are a part of our screening process.

Apply online at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com



LRS is an equal housing provider and we comply with all fair housing laws



