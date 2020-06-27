All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 54 Thicket.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
54 Thicket
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

54 Thicket

54 Thicket · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

54 Thicket, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
54 Thicket Available 09/01/19 *Gorgeous IRVINE townhome in the highly desirable neighborhood of Woodbridge" Scheduled showings email direct with agent** - THIS home is currently tenant occupied until the end of AUGUST. If you would like a showing, all scheduled appointments are done through EMAIL ONLY. Please no phone calls.

Please email Sheila@LRSRM.com

This townhome is offered at $2400.00 per month
$2400 security deposit
SORRY NO PETS **(certified & verifiable service animal ok)

THIS home is currently tenant occupied until the end of AUGUST. If you would like a showing, all scheduled appointments are done through EMAIL ONLY. Please no phone calls.

Please email Sheila@LRSRM.com

2 large bedrooms walk in closet
1.5 bathrooms
Full size Washer/Dryer included
1 year lease rental
This town home is gorgeous inside and out and comes with two covered parking spaces and a direct back patio entrance for convenience.
Brand new custom paint, granite counter-tops and beautiful features throughout!!

THIS home is currently tenant occupied until the end of AUGUST. If you would like a showing, all scheduled appointments are done through EMAIL ONLY. Please no phone calls.

Please email Sheila@LRSRM.com

Interior includes:
Beautiful custom painting
Wood laminate flooring
Recessed lighting throughout
Gas fireplace
Central HVAC
Full size washer/dryer hookups
Breakfast bar
Stainless steel appliances including microwave

Large bedrooms upstairs can be utilized as dual master bedrooms (approx. 14x16 & 16x18) and each have large closets.

THIS home is currently tenant occupied until the end of AUGUST. If you would like a showing, all scheduled appointments are done through EMAIL ONLY. Please no phone calls.

Please email Sheila@LRSRM.com

**ALL ACCESS TO ***Woodbridge offers trails and paths to lakes, tennis courts, pools, spas, and offers lots of room to play, schools, and much more.

Rent - $2400
Sec Deposit - $2400
Pet (1 small trained, housebroken dog under 10lbs considered) - $500
***service animal for disabilities acceptable**

THIS home is currently tenant occupied until the end of AUGUST. If you would like a showing, all scheduled appointments are done through EMAIL ONLY. Please no phone calls.

Please email Sheila@LRSRM.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.
To be considered applicants must have good credit, rental history, and verifiable income three times or more the monthly rental amount. Criminal and eviction searches are a part of our screening process.
Apply online at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com

LRS is an equal housing provider and we comply with all fair housing laws

THIS home is currently tenant occupied until the end of AUGUST. If you would like a showing, all scheduled appointments are done through EMAIL ONLY. Please no phone calls.

Please email Sheila@LRSRM.com

(RLNE3397508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Thicket have any available units?
54 Thicket doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Thicket have?
Some of 54 Thicket's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Thicket currently offering any rent specials?
54 Thicket is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Thicket pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Thicket is pet friendly.
Does 54 Thicket offer parking?
Yes, 54 Thicket offers parking.
Does 54 Thicket have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Thicket offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Thicket have a pool?
Yes, 54 Thicket has a pool.
Does 54 Thicket have accessible units?
No, 54 Thicket does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Thicket have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Thicket does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Thicket have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Thicket has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology