Irvine, CA
54 Oak Tree Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

54 Oak Tree Lane

54 Oak Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

54 Oak Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This retro chic home is approximately 2600 sq ft! It's almost like its own piece of art with lots of large tall windows showcasing partially compartmentalized areas allowing your eye to travel throughout the multitude of spaces. Downstairs you'll find a living room/dining room combination and a kitchen/family room combination. All four bedrooms are located upstairs including a huge master bedroom with a view and fireplace as well. Numerous closets line the upstairs hallway providing a plethora of storage. The furnace, AC, water heater and electrical panel are newer, and the windows are double pane. The two car garage is detached and conveniently located in the front of the home. Plenty of exterior patio space available for entertaining. Live near plenty of parks and great schools plus community pools, spa, tennis courts and more. Short walk to University Park Elementary or to Rancho San Joaquin Middle School. Outstanding University High School, UC Irvine and access to the 405 freeway are also all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Oak Tree Lane have any available units?
54 Oak Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Oak Tree Lane have?
Some of 54 Oak Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Oak Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
54 Oak Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Oak Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 54 Oak Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Oak Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 54 Oak Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 54 Oak Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Oak Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Oak Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 54 Oak Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 54 Oak Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 54 Oak Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Oak Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Oak Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Oak Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Oak Tree Lane has units with air conditioning.
