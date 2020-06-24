54 Oak Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This retro chic home is approximately 2600 sq ft! It's almost like its own piece of art with lots of large tall windows showcasing partially compartmentalized areas allowing your eye to travel throughout the multitude of spaces. Downstairs you'll find a living room/dining room combination and a kitchen/family room combination. All four bedrooms are located upstairs including a huge master bedroom with a view and fireplace as well. Numerous closets line the upstairs hallway providing a plethora of storage. The furnace, AC, water heater and electrical panel are newer, and the windows are double pane. The two car garage is detached and conveniently located in the front of the home. Plenty of exterior patio space available for entertaining. Live near plenty of parks and great schools plus community pools, spa, tennis courts and more. Short walk to University Park Elementary or to Rancho San Joaquin Middle School. Outstanding University High School, UC Irvine and access to the 405 freeway are also all close by.