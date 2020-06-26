All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 54 Harlow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
54 Harlow
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

54 Harlow

54 Harlow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

54 Harlow, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
***Are you looking for a luxurious, comfortable and happy home that is truly gorgeous and has a lot of upgrades? Here it is. *** Open concept living space with beautiful wood flooring, 4 bedrooms plus a loft, 3 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms .... offers a large-size downstairs suite with its own private bathroom....Upstairs loft that can be a second living room or a working area....Huge masters suite with spacious dual-sink/tub/shower bathroom...**beautiful Travertin Stone on kitchen and every bathrooms, customized and comfy carpet throughout every bedroom and loft **Open, bright and airy living space and a gourmet chef's kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator /wine cooler / range stove / designer stone backslash and quartz counters...... This lovely home was just built in 2019 by Lennar and has ** tons of upgrades*** Open floor plan to kitchen and family room....Oversized kitchen island can be your second dining area. ...Guarded and gated community, excellent Irvine school district, numerous community pools, parks, tennis courts, minutes to Irvine Spectrum and beach...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Harlow have any available units?
54 Harlow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Harlow have?
Some of 54 Harlow's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Harlow currently offering any rent specials?
54 Harlow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Harlow pet-friendly?
No, 54 Harlow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Harlow offer parking?
No, 54 Harlow does not offer parking.
Does 54 Harlow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Harlow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Harlow have a pool?
Yes, 54 Harlow has a pool.
Does 54 Harlow have accessible units?
No, 54 Harlow does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Harlow have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Harlow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Harlow have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Harlow does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology