Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

***Are you looking for a luxurious, comfortable and happy home that is truly gorgeous and has a lot of upgrades? Here it is. *** Open concept living space with beautiful wood flooring, 4 bedrooms plus a loft, 3 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms .... offers a large-size downstairs suite with its own private bathroom....Upstairs loft that can be a second living room or a working area....Huge masters suite with spacious dual-sink/tub/shower bathroom...**beautiful Travertin Stone on kitchen and every bathrooms, customized and comfy carpet throughout every bedroom and loft **Open, bright and airy living space and a gourmet chef's kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator /wine cooler / range stove / designer stone backslash and quartz counters...... This lovely home was just built in 2019 by Lennar and has ** tons of upgrades*** Open floor plan to kitchen and family room....Oversized kitchen island can be your second dining area. ...Guarded and gated community, excellent Irvine school district, numerous community pools, parks, tennis courts, minutes to Irvine Spectrum and beach...