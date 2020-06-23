All apartments in Irvine
53 Stowe
53 Stowe

53 Stowe · No Longer Available
Location

53 Stowe, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing fully upgraded single family home with private front gate located in the heart of Woodbury!!! This home features a separate casita with en suite bathroom, perfect for a guest room or live in maid. The home features a formal entry, and a massive living room and separate family room. This home also features a spacious dining room open to the tastefully upgraded kitchen! The kitchen features custom backsplash, a massive island, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The upstairs features three massive bedrooms and a relaxing master suite. The master suite features his and her sinks, walk in closet, custom bathtub, and a separate shower. The backyard is the crown jewel of the property. A backyard this size is extremely rare for an Irvine property and features multiple built ins for entertainment and relaxation. Woodbury features multiple pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, parks, playgrounds, and much much more! The home is conveniently located minutes away from the Woodbury town center, Irvine Spectrum, and 5 Freeway! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Stowe have any available units?
53 Stowe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 Stowe have?
Some of 53 Stowe's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Stowe currently offering any rent specials?
53 Stowe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Stowe pet-friendly?
No, 53 Stowe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Stowe offer parking?
No, 53 Stowe does not offer parking.
Does 53 Stowe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Stowe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Stowe have a pool?
Yes, 53 Stowe has a pool.
Does 53 Stowe have accessible units?
No, 53 Stowe does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Stowe have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Stowe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Stowe have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Stowe does not have units with air conditioning.
