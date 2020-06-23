Amenities

Amazing fully upgraded single family home with private front gate located in the heart of Woodbury!!! This home features a separate casita with en suite bathroom, perfect for a guest room or live in maid. The home features a formal entry, and a massive living room and separate family room. This home also features a spacious dining room open to the tastefully upgraded kitchen! The kitchen features custom backsplash, a massive island, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The upstairs features three massive bedrooms and a relaxing master suite. The master suite features his and her sinks, walk in closet, custom bathtub, and a separate shower. The backyard is the crown jewel of the property. A backyard this size is extremely rare for an Irvine property and features multiple built ins for entertainment and relaxation. Woodbury features multiple pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, parks, playgrounds, and much much more! The home is conveniently located minutes away from the Woodbury town center, Irvine Spectrum, and 5 Freeway! Come see this home today!!!