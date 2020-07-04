Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to 53 Painted Cameo! Amazing opportunity to purchase in the highly desirable Orchard Hills community in Irvine. This highly

upgraded 4 bedroom, 4 bath plus a loft home is nestled on a quiet street and a lush greenbelt facing lot. The home is filled with natural light

and fresh air. Enter through a secured door into the courtyard that takes you to an open concept great room, kitchen and dining room.

Desirable main floor bedroom with a gorgeous full bath. The second floor features a cozy loft, master suite with dual vanities, soaking tub,

a sepatated frameless glass shower, upgraded countertops, backsplash, tile and a walk-in closet, two secondary bedrooms, bathrooms, and

a laundry room. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, extended cabinets and soft-close drawers throughout. Other

designer upgrades include hardwood flooring, upgraded day/night roller shades, upgraded carpet, countertops, backsplashes and a

professional designed secluded backyard. Close proximity to Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, UCI, Orange County Airport, Laguna

Beach. Easy access to 5, 405, 133 & 241 freeways. Walking distance to award-winning schools and just steps to the neighborhood parks,

pool and spa and resort-style amenities. Like a model home! HURRY, don’t miss this one!!