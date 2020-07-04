All apartments in Irvine
53 Painted Cameo

53 Painted Cameo · No Longer Available
Location

53 Painted Cameo, Irvine, CA 92620
Orchard Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 53 Painted Cameo! Amazing opportunity to purchase in the highly desirable Orchard Hills community in Irvine. This highly
upgraded 4 bedroom, 4 bath plus a loft home is nestled on a quiet street and a lush greenbelt facing lot. The home is filled with natural light
and fresh air. Enter through a secured door into the courtyard that takes you to an open concept great room, kitchen and dining room.
Desirable main floor bedroom with a gorgeous full bath. The second floor features a cozy loft, master suite with dual vanities, soaking tub,
a sepatated frameless glass shower, upgraded countertops, backsplash, tile and a walk-in closet, two secondary bedrooms, bathrooms, and
a laundry room. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, extended cabinets and soft-close drawers throughout. Other
designer upgrades include hardwood flooring, upgraded day/night roller shades, upgraded carpet, countertops, backsplashes and a
professional designed secluded backyard. Close proximity to Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, UCI, Orange County Airport, Laguna
Beach. Easy access to 5, 405, 133 & 241 freeways. Walking distance to award-winning schools and just steps to the neighborhood parks,
pool and spa and resort-style amenities. Like a model home! HURRY, don’t miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Painted Cameo have any available units?
53 Painted Cameo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 Painted Cameo have?
Some of 53 Painted Cameo's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Painted Cameo currently offering any rent specials?
53 Painted Cameo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Painted Cameo pet-friendly?
No, 53 Painted Cameo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Painted Cameo offer parking?
Yes, 53 Painted Cameo offers parking.
Does 53 Painted Cameo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Painted Cameo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Painted Cameo have a pool?
Yes, 53 Painted Cameo has a pool.
Does 53 Painted Cameo have accessible units?
No, 53 Painted Cameo does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Painted Cameo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Painted Cameo has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Painted Cameo have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Painted Cameo does not have units with air conditioning.

