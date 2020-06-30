53 Jade Flower

Amenities

This newer home is located in the beautiful and highly sought after community of Cypress Village in Irvine. It is located at ta private location on a cul-de-sac around the corner from Cypress Village Elementary School, Pools, and Parks. This Plan 2 Caserta unite features 1559sqft of living space, 3 spacious bedrooms with 3 FULL Bathrooms, a modern kitchen equipped with Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave, Dishwasher, Granite Counter-tops, and an island kitchen. The home has a 2 car garage, convenient upstairs laundry and modern tank-less water heater. The award winning Jeffrey Trails Middle School is near by. Refrigerator is included.