Irvine, CA
53 Jade Flower
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

53 Jade Flower

53 Jade Flower · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

53 Jade Flower, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This newer home is located in the beautiful and highly sought after community of Cypress Village in Irvine. It is located at ta private location on a cul-de-sac around the corner from Cypress Village Elementary School, Pools, and Parks. This Plan 2 Caserta unite features 1559sqft of living space, 3 spacious bedrooms with 3 FULL Bathrooms, a modern kitchen equipped with Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave, Dishwasher, Granite Counter-tops, and an island kitchen. The home has a 2 car garage, convenient upstairs laundry and modern tank-less water heater. The award winning Jeffrey Trails Middle School is near by. Refrigerator is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Jade Flower have any available units?
53 Jade Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 Jade Flower have?
Some of 53 Jade Flower's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Jade Flower currently offering any rent specials?
53 Jade Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Jade Flower pet-friendly?
No, 53 Jade Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Jade Flower offer parking?
Yes, 53 Jade Flower offers parking.
Does 53 Jade Flower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Jade Flower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Jade Flower have a pool?
Yes, 53 Jade Flower has a pool.
Does 53 Jade Flower have accessible units?
No, 53 Jade Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Jade Flower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Jade Flower has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Jade Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Jade Flower does not have units with air conditioning.

