Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

5212 Chablis Circle

5212 Chablis Circle · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

5212 Chablis Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful community of The Ranch home in Irvine city offering spacious 6 bed & 3 bath in a superb location. This sweet home has a main floor master bedroom, an office and an additional bedroom. The home has an open floor plan where living room has a sliding door and a view of the backyard with private pool. The formal dining with coffered ceiling, pantry cabinets and it is open to the upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite counter, recessed lights, trey ceiling, stainless appliances, rich color & white cabinetry and portable Island. The family room has a beautiful fireplace with ceiling fan, sliding door to the side yard. Upstairs to the second floor you will find 3 additional bedrooms with walk in closets, jack & jill bath, built-ins with plentiful spaces to offer, new carpet flooring throughout upstairs. Backyard features a very large pool with safety security gate built in and great garden patio area. 2 car garage with direct access. Located close to 405 and 5 freeway as well as parks, playgrounds, entertainment and award-winning Irvine Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

