5212 Chablis Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool garage

Wonderful community of The Ranch home in Irvine city offering spacious 6 bed & 3 bath in a superb location. This sweet home has a main floor master bedroom, an office and an additional bedroom. The home has an open floor plan where living room has a sliding door and a view of the backyard with private pool. The formal dining with coffered ceiling, pantry cabinets and it is open to the upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite counter, recessed lights, trey ceiling, stainless appliances, rich color & white cabinetry and portable Island. The family room has a beautiful fireplace with ceiling fan, sliding door to the side yard. Upstairs to the second floor you will find 3 additional bedrooms with walk in closets, jack & jill bath, built-ins with plentiful spaces to offer, new carpet flooring throughout upstairs. Backyard features a very large pool with safety security gate built in and great garden patio area. 2 car garage with direct access. Located close to 405 and 5 freeway as well as parks, playgrounds, entertainment and award-winning Irvine Schools.