5201 Thorn Tree Lane

Amenities
PERFECT HOME for anyone who likes to be close to the universities and wants to live in a serene and poetically scenic area. This single level 3-bed-2-bath home is located in the highly sought-after University Park neighborhood, backing to a fantastic greenbelt. Besides the view and tranquility, this home has more to offer: the highly acclaimed schools such as RANCHO SAN JOAQUIN middle school, UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL, UC Irvine, Concordia University, etc.; tree-lined walking trails, tot lots, plus 2 association swimming pools and spas, and a clubhouse as well; shopping & recreational amenities nearby; easy access to Freeway 405. The house itself has wood floors, double pane windows with plantation shutters, granite counter-tops. Last but not least, it has an attached 2-car garage with plenty of storage cabinets and with driveways. CHECK IT OUT!