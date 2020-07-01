5201 Thorn Tree Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

PERFECT HOME for anyone who likes to be close to the universities and wants to live in a serene and poetically scenic area. This single level 3-bed-2-bath home is located in the highly sought-after University Park neighborhood, backing to a fantastic greenbelt. Besides the view and tranquility, this home has more to offer: the highly acclaimed schools such as RANCHO SAN JOAQUIN middle school, UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL, UC Irvine, Concordia University, etc.; tree-lined walking trails, tot lots, plus 2 association swimming pools and spas, and a clubhouse as well; shopping & recreational amenities nearby; easy access to Freeway 405. The house itself has wood floors, double pane windows with plantation shutters, granite counter-tops. Last but not least, it has an attached 2-car garage with plenty of storage cabinets and with driveways. CHECK IT OUT!