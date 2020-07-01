All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5201 Thorn Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5201 Thorn Tree Lane
Last updated February 16 2020 at 4:04 PM

5201 Thorn Tree Lane

5201 Thorn Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5201 Thorn Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
PERFECT HOME for anyone who likes to be close to the universities and wants to live in a serene and poetically scenic area. This single level 3-bed-2-bath home is located in the highly sought-after University Park neighborhood, backing to a fantastic greenbelt. Besides the view and tranquility, this home has more to offer: the highly acclaimed schools such as RANCHO SAN JOAQUIN middle school, UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL, UC Irvine, Concordia University, etc.; tree-lined walking trails, tot lots, plus 2 association swimming pools and spas, and a clubhouse as well; shopping & recreational amenities nearby; easy access to Freeway 405. The house itself has wood floors, double pane windows with plantation shutters, granite counter-tops. Last but not least, it has an attached 2-car garage with plenty of storage cabinets and with driveways. CHECK IT OUT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Thorn Tree Lane have any available units?
5201 Thorn Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5201 Thorn Tree Lane have?
Some of 5201 Thorn Tree Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Thorn Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Thorn Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Thorn Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Thorn Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5201 Thorn Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Thorn Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 5201 Thorn Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Thorn Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Thorn Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5201 Thorn Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 5201 Thorn Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 5201 Thorn Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Thorn Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Thorn Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 Thorn Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5201 Thorn Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology