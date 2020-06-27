52 Parkdale

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Be the FIRST one to move into this house! The plan features 3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms upstairs and one bedroom with a full bath downstairs that is great for guests! Come in to this beautifully upgraded house with open and light filled kitchen, dining, living room, and California room for great indoor and outdoor living and dining. The gourmet kitchen includes Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, under the counter wine fridge, reverse osmosis water filter, and a walk-in pantry. As you walk upstairs, youll see a tech desk large enough for two, spacious Master Bed and Bath, and two secondary bedrooms &baths.The home is within walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School, and easy access to many community pools and parks. Its also across the street from the Woodbury Town Center. MUST SEE.