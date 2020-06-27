All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

52 Parkdale

Location

52 Parkdale, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Be the FIRST one to move into this house! The plan features 3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms upstairs and one bedroom with a full bath downstairs that is great for guests! Come in to this beautifully upgraded house with open and light filled kitchen, dining, living room, and California room for great indoor and outdoor living and dining. The gourmet kitchen includes Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, under the counter wine fridge, reverse osmosis water filter, and a walk-in pantry. As you walk upstairs, youll see a tech desk large enough for two, spacious Master Bed and Bath, and two secondary bedrooms &baths.The home is within walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School, and easy access to many community pools and parks. Its also across the street from the Woodbury Town Center. MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Parkdale have any available units?
52 Parkdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Parkdale have?
Some of 52 Parkdale's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Parkdale currently offering any rent specials?
52 Parkdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Parkdale pet-friendly?
No, 52 Parkdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Parkdale offer parking?
No, 52 Parkdale does not offer parking.
Does 52 Parkdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Parkdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Parkdale have a pool?
Yes, 52 Parkdale has a pool.
Does 52 Parkdale have accessible units?
No, 52 Parkdale does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Parkdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Parkdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Parkdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Parkdale does not have units with air conditioning.
