All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 52 Clear Night.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
52 Clear Night
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

52 Clear Night

52 Clear Night · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

52 Clear Night, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
Brand new luxury 560sf one bedroom studio/suite available for rent located in the Guard gated community of Groves at Orchard Hills. Finest upgrades, designer touches, custom built-ins, bright & open throughout. The wide-plank hardwood flooring, 10-feet high ceiling with crown molding, private one bedroom suite has separate French door entry, quartz stone countertop, in unit washer and dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator. The one bedroom suite includes sitting area, bedroom, kitchenette area, shower room, and walk-in closet. The suite is well furnished with a queen bed and 2 night stands, 5-drawer dresser, 3-seat sofa and wall-mounted TV and a table for dining or studying in the sitting area. The sparkling, Made in Italy tile in the bathroom area and laundry room. Huge bathroom cabinet with full of drawers and cabinet doors has double sink for convenience, and white quarts stone countertop for its elegance and modern style. The Groves offers multiple pools, parks, hiking and biking trails, basketball and tennis courts, with close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center and the Market Place for local shopping and dining experiences. Utilities, Wi-Fi internet is included. No pet is allowed. For single person only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Clear Night have any available units?
52 Clear Night doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Clear Night have?
Some of 52 Clear Night's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Clear Night currently offering any rent specials?
52 Clear Night is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Clear Night pet-friendly?
No, 52 Clear Night is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Clear Night offer parking?
No, 52 Clear Night does not offer parking.
Does 52 Clear Night have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Clear Night offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Clear Night have a pool?
Yes, 52 Clear Night has a pool.
Does 52 Clear Night have accessible units?
No, 52 Clear Night does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Clear Night have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Clear Night does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Clear Night have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Clear Night does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology