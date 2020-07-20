52 Clear Night

Amenities

Brand new luxury 560sf one bedroom studio/suite available for rent located in the Guard gated community of Groves at Orchard Hills. Finest upgrades, designer touches, custom built-ins, bright & open throughout. The wide-plank hardwood flooring, 10-feet high ceiling with crown molding, private one bedroom suite has separate French door entry, quartz stone countertop, in unit washer and dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator. The one bedroom suite includes sitting area, bedroom, kitchenette area, shower room, and walk-in closet. The suite is well furnished with a queen bed and 2 night stands, 5-drawer dresser, 3-seat sofa and wall-mounted TV and a table for dining or studying in the sitting area. The sparkling, Made in Italy tile in the bathroom area and laundry room. Huge bathroom cabinet with full of drawers and cabinet doors has double sink for convenience, and white quarts stone countertop for its elegance and modern style. The Groves offers multiple pools, parks, hiking and biking trails, basketball and tennis courts, with close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center and the Market Place for local shopping and dining experiences. Utilities, Wi-Fi internet is included. No pet is allowed. For single person only.