Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

52 Amberleaf

52 Amberleaf · No Longer Available
Location

52 Amberleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful white picket fence . This home is located in Woodbridge near the south lake in seasons neighborhood. This home has a front yard and private back yard with Hot tub. Great location. Newly painted, new carpet , wood flooring/tiles throughout the home. The main floor has a living room with high ceilings and fireplace, dining and family room. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and the view of the backyard. Dinning and family room both have sliding doors that opens to the backyard. From family room direct excess to the Garage. The main floor also has half a bathroom. Laundry in the Garage.
The second floor has three bedrooms , two bathrooms. double pane windows throughout the home. Plenty of storage and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. As a Woodbridge resident, you get amenities to use of what all Woodbridge offers. Two lakes, Lagoons, boating and fishing , many trails,22 swimming pools,16 spas,20 tennis courts.Close to school, shopping 5 and 405 freeway. This home comes with Washer dryer and Refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Amberleaf have any available units?
52 Amberleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Amberleaf have?
Some of 52 Amberleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Amberleaf currently offering any rent specials?
52 Amberleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Amberleaf pet-friendly?
No, 52 Amberleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Amberleaf offer parking?
Yes, 52 Amberleaf offers parking.
Does 52 Amberleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Amberleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Amberleaf have a pool?
Yes, 52 Amberleaf has a pool.
Does 52 Amberleaf have accessible units?
No, 52 Amberleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Amberleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Amberleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Amberleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Amberleaf does not have units with air conditioning.

