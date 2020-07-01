52 Amberleaf

Amenities

Beautiful white picket fence . This home is located in Woodbridge near the south lake in seasons neighborhood. This home has a front yard and private back yard with Hot tub. Great location. Newly painted, new carpet , wood flooring/tiles throughout the home. The main floor has a living room with high ceilings and fireplace, dining and family room. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and the view of the backyard. Dinning and family room both have sliding doors that opens to the backyard. From family room direct excess to the Garage. The main floor also has half a bathroom. Laundry in the Garage.

The second floor has three bedrooms , two bathrooms. double pane windows throughout the home. Plenty of storage and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. As a Woodbridge resident, you get amenities to use of what all Woodbridge offers. Two lakes, Lagoons, boating and fishing , many trails,22 swimming pools,16 spas,20 tennis courts.Close to school, shopping 5 and 405 freeway. This home comes with Washer dryer and Refrigerator.