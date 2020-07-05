All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

516 Timberwood

516 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

516 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED, EXTRA LARGE 2 bed 2 bath condo in Northwood Pointe neighborhood. This home features awesome upgrades that includes BRAND NEW wood floors throughout the house making this home the rare NO CARPET HOME. ALL NEW APPLIANCES in the kitchen (stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher), BRAND NEW washer and dryer, and endless cabinet spaces for all of your belongings. Soaring high ceiling really opens up the space as you enter the front door, making it feel bigger than it actually is. This formal living room with a fireplace is a perfect place to entertain your guests as it has an outdoor access to the front patio. Located in the very end building of the community, your patio is facing the trees offering privacy. Both of the bedrooms have an en suite bath along with a ceiling light offering convenience. Single vanities in the downstairs half bath and upstairs small bathroom are brand new as well. Upstairs laundry in between the two rooms is perfect as you don't have to move your laundry too far. Association amenities are pool and spa in the center of the community. Assigned home schools are Canyon View Elementary School (Rating 9) which is literally just across the street, Sierra Vista Middle School (Rating 9) and Northwood High School (Rating 9) all within 5 minutes of driving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Timberwood have any available units?
516 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 516 Timberwood have?
Some of 516 Timberwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
516 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 516 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 516 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 516 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 516 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Timberwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Timberwood have a pool?
Yes, 516 Timberwood has a pool.
Does 516 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 516 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Timberwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.

