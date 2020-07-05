516 Timberwood

Amenities

**BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED, EXTRA LARGE 2 bed 2 bath condo in Northwood Pointe neighborhood. This home features awesome upgrades that includes BRAND NEW wood floors throughout the house making this home the rare NO CARPET HOME. ALL NEW APPLIANCES in the kitchen (stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher), BRAND NEW washer and dryer, and endless cabinet spaces for all of your belongings. Soaring high ceiling really opens up the space as you enter the front door, making it feel bigger than it actually is. This formal living room with a fireplace is a perfect place to entertain your guests as it has an outdoor access to the front patio. Located in the very end building of the community, your patio is facing the trees offering privacy. Both of the bedrooms have an en suite bath along with a ceiling light offering convenience. Single vanities in the downstairs half bath and upstairs small bathroom are brand new as well. Upstairs laundry in between the two rooms is perfect as you don't have to move your laundry too far. Association amenities are pool and spa in the center of the community. Assigned home schools are Canyon View Elementary School (Rating 9) which is literally just across the street, Sierra Vista Middle School (Rating 9) and Northwood High School (Rating 9) all within 5 minutes of driving.