5141 Thorn Tree Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed/2 bath home with a large loft and designer touches throughout. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, granite counters, white Shaker cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Open floorplan with connected dining and living room. Gorgeous wood-laminate flooring ties the home together. Living room has soaring ceilings, a fireplace & slider door leading to backyard. Two downstairs bedrooms each have built-in shelving and windows looking out to the yards. The main bedroom has a private updated bathroom with dual-sinks and walk-in closet. You will be surprised at the large size of the finished loft with closets & Solatube skylights. Quality upgrades, dual pane windows, freshly painted walls and super clean interiors makes this home turnkey. Washer, dryer, refrigerator & microwave included! 2-car garage has extra storage shelves. Located in the Terrace Association with 2 pools, spa & BBQs. Award winning IUSD schools include University High. Close to Irvine Research Park, UCI & Concordia University. Near public transportation and easy frwy access for commuters. close to Mason Regional Park, UP Community Center, OC Public Library, Tanaka Farms & 2 golf courses. Close-by retail includes Wholesome Choice & Zion Mart international grocery stores, RiteAid, restaurants, banking, healthcare & personal services.To view home text Samantha at (949)632-2526.