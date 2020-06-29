All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5141 Thorn Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5141 Thorn Tree Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

5141 Thorn Tree Lane

5141 Thorn Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5141 Thorn Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed/2 bath home with a large loft and designer touches throughout. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, granite counters, white Shaker cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Open floorplan with connected dining and living room. Gorgeous wood-laminate flooring ties the home together. Living room has soaring ceilings, a fireplace & slider door leading to backyard. Two downstairs bedrooms each have built-in shelving and windows looking out to the yards. The main bedroom has a private updated bathroom with dual-sinks and walk-in closet. You will be surprised at the large size of the finished loft with closets & Solatube skylights. Quality upgrades, dual pane windows, freshly painted walls and super clean interiors makes this home turnkey. Washer, dryer, refrigerator & microwave included! 2-car garage has extra storage shelves. Located in the Terrace Association with 2 pools, spa & BBQs. Award winning IUSD schools include University High. Close to Irvine Research Park, UCI & Concordia University. Near public transportation and easy frwy access for commuters. close to Mason Regional Park, UP Community Center, OC Public Library, Tanaka Farms & 2 golf courses. Close-by retail includes Wholesome Choice & Zion Mart international grocery stores, RiteAid, restaurants, banking, healthcare & personal services.To view home text Samantha at (949)632-2526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Thorn Tree Lane have any available units?
5141 Thorn Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5141 Thorn Tree Lane have?
Some of 5141 Thorn Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 Thorn Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Thorn Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Thorn Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5141 Thorn Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5141 Thorn Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5141 Thorn Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 5141 Thorn Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5141 Thorn Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Thorn Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5141 Thorn Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 5141 Thorn Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 5141 Thorn Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Thorn Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5141 Thorn Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 Thorn Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 Thorn Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology