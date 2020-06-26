5126 Maple

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This lovely property backs to the main park and is adjacent to the association pool and community club house. Recently remodeled with wood like floors throughout. The kitchen has expanded with newer cabinets, appliances granite counters and eating bar. Master bedroom has a custom walk-in closet. Master bath has been reconfigured to a separate room. All windows have been replaced with dual glass windows and new sliding doors. Updated floor moldings throughout. Some furniture could be included if needed.