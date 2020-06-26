All apartments in Irvine
5126 Maple
5126 Maple

5126 Maple · No Longer Available
Location

5126 Maple, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This lovely property backs to the main park and is adjacent to the association pool and community club house. Recently remodeled with wood like floors throughout. The kitchen has expanded with newer cabinets, appliances granite counters and eating bar. Master bedroom has a custom walk-in closet. Master bath has been reconfigured to a separate room. All windows have been replaced with dual glass windows and new sliding doors. Updated floor moldings throughout. Some furniture could be included if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 Maple have any available units?
5126 Maple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5126 Maple have?
Some of 5126 Maple's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 Maple currently offering any rent specials?
5126 Maple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 Maple pet-friendly?
No, 5126 Maple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5126 Maple offer parking?
Yes, 5126 Maple offers parking.
Does 5126 Maple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 Maple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 Maple have a pool?
Yes, 5126 Maple has a pool.
Does 5126 Maple have accessible units?
No, 5126 Maple does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 Maple have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 Maple does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5126 Maple have units with air conditioning?
No, 5126 Maple does not have units with air conditioning.
