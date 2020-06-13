All apartments in Irvine
5051 Yearling Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5051 Yearling Avenue

5051 Yearling Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5051 Yearling Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful, natural light filled home boasting a gorgeous back yard filled with fragrant flowers and fruit trees in the well-established El Camino Glen Community! Upon entry, you will step into the spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has new flooring just installed and a window looking into the back yard. Main level bedroom has new flooring, full bath and window to the back yard, too. It could be a perfect home office. Two large master bedrooms, one with a nice balcony facing a blooming Jacaranda tree. Two other bedrooms upstairs are also full of natural light. Two-car garage, Ample street parking. Great Location!!! This lovely home is conveniently located in a nice neighborhood, close to parks, trails, schools, shopping centers, restaurants, with easy access to I-5 and 405 freeway. Excellent Irvine School District, Irvine High School is rated 10/10 by GreatSchools. Call to arrange a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 Yearling Avenue have any available units?
5051 Yearling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5051 Yearling Avenue have?
Some of 5051 Yearling Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 Yearling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5051 Yearling Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 Yearling Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5051 Yearling Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5051 Yearling Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5051 Yearling Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5051 Yearling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 Yearling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 Yearling Avenue have a pool?
No, 5051 Yearling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5051 Yearling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5051 Yearling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 Yearling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5051 Yearling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5051 Yearling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5051 Yearling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
