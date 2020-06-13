5051 Yearling Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful, natural light filled home boasting a gorgeous back yard filled with fragrant flowers and fruit trees in the well-established El Camino Glen Community! Upon entry, you will step into the spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has new flooring just installed and a window looking into the back yard. Main level bedroom has new flooring, full bath and window to the back yard, too. It could be a perfect home office. Two large master bedrooms, one with a nice balcony facing a blooming Jacaranda tree. Two other bedrooms upstairs are also full of natural light. Two-car garage, Ample street parking. Great Location!!! This lovely home is conveniently located in a nice neighborhood, close to parks, trails, schools, shopping centers, restaurants, with easy access to I-5 and 405 freeway. Excellent Irvine School District, Irvine High School is rated 10/10 by GreatSchools. Call to arrange a private showing today!