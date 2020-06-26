5038 Scholarship

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool pool table hot tub yoga

Spectacular entertainer's delight with an oversized patio feels more like a backyard that's perfect for entertaining with city light views. The patio has room for several seating areas. This condo features 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with an open floor plan + den/office. Tasteful travertine flooring with front room seating area carpet inset, European cabinets, electronic shades, Viking appliances, gorgeous granite counters, built-in media niche with shelving. Both bedrooms feature closet built-ins to maximize storage space. Amenities include swimming pools, spa, fitness center, yoga room, billiards room, business centers, club houses, on-site restaurants, 24/7 concierge and so much more. You must see this home! Close to beach, shops, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza w/world-class shops, transportation corridors, John Wayne airport, business centers, and UCI. The Michael Walsh Realty Group. Michael Walsh 949-466-9229.