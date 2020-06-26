All apartments in Irvine
5038 Scholarship

Location

5038 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
yoga
Spectacular entertainer's delight with an oversized patio feels more like a backyard that's perfect for entertaining with city light views. The patio has room for several seating areas. This condo features 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with an open floor plan + den/office. Tasteful travertine flooring with front room seating area carpet inset, European cabinets, electronic shades, Viking appliances, gorgeous granite counters, built-in media niche with shelving. Both bedrooms feature closet built-ins to maximize storage space. Amenities include swimming pools, spa, fitness center, yoga room, billiards room, business centers, club houses, on-site restaurants, 24/7 concierge and so much more. You must see this home! Close to beach, shops, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza w/world-class shops, transportation corridors, John Wayne airport, business centers, and UCI. The Michael Walsh Realty Group. Michael Walsh 949-466-9229.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 Scholarship have any available units?
5038 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5038 Scholarship have?
Some of 5038 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 5038 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5038 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 5038 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 5038 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5038 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 5038 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 5038 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 5038 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5038 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 5038 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 5038 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.

