5022 Dutcher Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing completely remodeled home available for lease in the Irvine School District. Great opportunity in El Camino Glen neighborhood. Approximately 1500 square feet, this spacious single family residence has three bedrooms and two full baths. The bedrooms have glass closet doors, the baths have been remodeled with new vanities and cabinets. The master bedroom has ample space and sliding doors to the backyard. Fabulous kitchen, open to the family room, dining room, and living room, complete with granite countertops and high quality cabinets. Tile floor in kitchen, new carpet throughout the living room and bedrooms. Double paned windows for efficient heating and cooling. The living room has cathedral ceilings and a granite faced fireplace. Washer and dryer hook ups in the two car attached garage. This home is ready for some lucky occupants. Lease properties don't normally look like this! Make an appointment to see today!