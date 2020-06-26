All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

5022 Dutcher Avenue

5022 Dutcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Dutcher Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing completely remodeled home available for lease in the Irvine School District. Great opportunity in El Camino Glen neighborhood. Approximately 1500 square feet, this spacious single family residence has three bedrooms and two full baths. The bedrooms have glass closet doors, the baths have been remodeled with new vanities and cabinets. The master bedroom has ample space and sliding doors to the backyard. Fabulous kitchen, open to the family room, dining room, and living room, complete with granite countertops and high quality cabinets. Tile floor in kitchen, new carpet throughout the living room and bedrooms. Double paned windows for efficient heating and cooling. The living room has cathedral ceilings and a granite faced fireplace. Washer and dryer hook ups in the two car attached garage. This home is ready for some lucky occupants. Lease properties don't normally look like this! Make an appointment to see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Dutcher Avenue have any available units?
5022 Dutcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5022 Dutcher Avenue have?
Some of 5022 Dutcher Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Dutcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Dutcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Dutcher Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Dutcher Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5022 Dutcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Dutcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 5022 Dutcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Dutcher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Dutcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 5022 Dutcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Dutcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5022 Dutcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Dutcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 Dutcher Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Dutcher Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 Dutcher Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
