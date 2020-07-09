501 TROPEA AISLE

Amenities

Beautiful Condominium in the wonderful community of Westpark * Quality Appointments include White European Kitchen Cabinets * Newer Stainless-Steel Appliances * Fresh Paint Throughout * New Plush Carpet * 4 1/4" Baseboards * Newer Designer Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms * Newer Light Fixtures * Closet Organizers in Master Bedroom Closet * Cozy Fireplace * High Ceilings * Recessed Lights * Large Balconies off of Living Room and Master Bedroom and Much More... One of very few Elan plans that offer 2 Bedroom plus Room-Size Bonus Room, 2 Bathrooms and 2-Car Garage with Direct Access!! Bonus Room can be used as a 3Rd Bedroom (No Closet). Light and Bright * Fantastic Westpark Amenities Plus Brio's Own Pool and Spa! Do not miss out! Lease includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator without warranty! No pets are allowed - sorry! For a private tour, please call/text Jeff at (949)378-1242. Thank you!