All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 501 TROPEA AISLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
501 TROPEA AISLE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

501 TROPEA AISLE

501 Tropea Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

501 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Condominium in the wonderful community of Westpark * Quality Appointments include White European Kitchen Cabinets * Newer Stainless-Steel Appliances * Fresh Paint Throughout * New Plush Carpet * 4 1/4" Baseboards * Newer Designer Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms * Newer Light Fixtures * Closet Organizers in Master Bedroom Closet * Cozy Fireplace * High Ceilings * Recessed Lights * Large Balconies off of Living Room and Master Bedroom and Much More... One of very few Elan plans that offer 2 Bedroom plus Room-Size Bonus Room, 2 Bathrooms and 2-Car Garage with Direct Access!! Bonus Room can be used as a 3Rd Bedroom (No Closet). Light and Bright * Fantastic Westpark Amenities Plus Brio's Own Pool and Spa! Do not miss out! Lease includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator without warranty! No pets are allowed - sorry! For a private tour, please call/text Jeff at (949)378-1242. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 TROPEA AISLE have any available units?
501 TROPEA AISLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 501 TROPEA AISLE have?
Some of 501 TROPEA AISLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 TROPEA AISLE currently offering any rent specials?
501 TROPEA AISLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 TROPEA AISLE pet-friendly?
No, 501 TROPEA AISLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 501 TROPEA AISLE offer parking?
Yes, 501 TROPEA AISLE offers parking.
Does 501 TROPEA AISLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 TROPEA AISLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 TROPEA AISLE have a pool?
Yes, 501 TROPEA AISLE has a pool.
Does 501 TROPEA AISLE have accessible units?
No, 501 TROPEA AISLE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 TROPEA AISLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 TROPEA AISLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 TROPEA AISLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 TROPEA AISLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology