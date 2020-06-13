501 Luminous

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

MAGNIFICENTLY RARE ESTATE, A MASTEPIECE OF DESIGN AND STYLE! Located in prestegious Quail Hill's Vicara enjoy the BREATHTAKING Mountain, Hills, and City Lights Views with Supreme Privacy and a Rare Corner Lot Location! Featuring 4 Bedrooms + Office/Loft space, with 4.5 Baths, Huge Driveway and Garage Park up-to 6 cars! Stunning entryway with Lush Landscaping, Tranquil Views YOUR VERY OWN ENTERTAINER'S PARADISE! Stylish upgrades include Elegant Tile Flooring, Designer Paint, High Ceilings, Grand Fireplace, 4 French doors for the classic CALIFORNIA indoor/outdoor living experience, Integrated Speakers and more!! The Chef's Kitchen comes complete with Granite Countertops, Vaulted Ceiling, Premium Stainless Steel Appliance Package and Refrigerator! Light & Bright Throughout! The Opulent Master Suite Retreat includes Spectacular French Doors leading out to the private backyard, His & Hers Closets, Dual Vanities, Spa Tub, and Large Walk in Shower. Refrigerator, NEW WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! Enjoy Being Centrally Located, Upscale Quail Hill Resort-Style Amenities Olympic Swimming Pools, Gym, Sport Courts, and Biking/Hiking Trails! Located in the Award-Winning Irvine Unified School District - Alderwood Elementary - Rancho San Joaquin Middle School - University High School. THIS HOME IS PARADISE!