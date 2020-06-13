All apartments in Irvine
Location

501 Luminous, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MAGNIFICENTLY RARE ESTATE, A MASTEPIECE OF DESIGN AND STYLE! Located in prestegious Quail Hill's Vicara enjoy the BREATHTAKING Mountain, Hills, and City Lights Views with Supreme Privacy and a Rare Corner Lot Location! Featuring 4 Bedrooms + Office/Loft space, with 4.5 Baths, Huge Driveway and Garage Park up-to 6 cars! Stunning entryway with Lush Landscaping, Tranquil Views YOUR VERY OWN ENTERTAINER'S PARADISE! Stylish upgrades include Elegant Tile Flooring, Designer Paint, High Ceilings, Grand Fireplace, 4 French doors for the classic CALIFORNIA indoor/outdoor living experience, Integrated Speakers and more!! The Chef's Kitchen comes complete with Granite Countertops, Vaulted Ceiling, Premium Stainless Steel Appliance Package and Refrigerator! Light & Bright Throughout! The Opulent Master Suite Retreat includes Spectacular French Doors leading out to the private backyard, His & Hers Closets, Dual Vanities, Spa Tub, and Large Walk in Shower. Refrigerator, NEW WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! Enjoy Being Centrally Located, Upscale Quail Hill Resort-Style Amenities Olympic Swimming Pools, Gym, Sport Courts, and Biking/Hiking Trails! Located in the Award-Winning Irvine Unified School District - Alderwood Elementary - Rancho San Joaquin Middle School - University High School. THIS HOME IS PARADISE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Luminous have any available units?
501 Luminous has a unit available for $6,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Luminous have?
Some of 501 Luminous's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Luminous currently offering any rent specials?
501 Luminous isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Luminous pet-friendly?
No, 501 Luminous is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 501 Luminous offer parking?
Yes, 501 Luminous does offer parking.
Does 501 Luminous have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Luminous offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Luminous have a pool?
Yes, 501 Luminous has a pool.
Does 501 Luminous have accessible units?
No, 501 Luminous does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Luminous have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Luminous has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Luminous have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Luminous does not have units with air conditioning.
