501 Luminous

MAGNIFICENTLY RARE ESTATE, A MASTEPIECE OF DESIGN AND STYLE! Located in prestegious Quail Hill's Vicara enjoy the BREATHTAKING Mountain, Hills, and City Lights Views with Supreme Privacy and a Rare Corner Lot Location! Featuring 4 Bedrooms + Office/Loft space, with 4.5 Baths, Huge Driveway and Garage Park up-to 6 cars! Stunning entryway with Lush Landscaping, Tranquil Views YOUR VERY OWN ENTERTAINER'S PARADISE! Stylish upgrades include Elegant Tile Flooring, Designer Paint, High Ceilings, Grand Fireplace, 4 French doors for the classic CALIFORNIA indoor/outdoor living experience, Integrated Speakers and more!! The Chef's Kitchen comes complete with Granite Countertops, Vaulted Ceiling, Premium Stainless Steel Appliance Package and Refrigerator! Light & Bright Throughout! The Opulent Master Suite Retreat includes Spectacular French Doors leading out to the private backyard, His & Hers Closets, Dual Vanities, Spa Tub, and Large Walk in Shower. Refrigerator, NEW WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! Enjoy Being Centrally Located, Upscale Quail Hill Resort-Style Amenities Olympic Swimming Pools, Gym, Sport Courts, and Biking/Hiking Trails! Located in the Award-Winning Irvine Unified School District - Alderwood Elementary - Rancho San Joaquin Middle School - University High School. THIS HOME IS PARADISE!