50 Wild Horse

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

View, View, View! Located at a Cul-De-Sac inside the Strada sub-community of Orchard Hills, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is ideally situated, overlooking the refreshing orchard and the modern city of Irvine. With only one neighbor, your oversized backyard and side yard give you the utmost sense of privacy. The first floor features 10 feet high ceiling with hard wood flooring throughout great room, open kitchen, conservatory, powder room and a guest bedroom with a full bath. The second floor boasts a relaxing sunlight filled loft, 2 bedrooms all with ensuite baths and the master suite. This artfully designed master suite with an amazing orchard and mountain view enjoys a spa-inspired luxurious bath. Built in 2016, this meticulous home has been thoroughly upgraded just like model. Having both large backyard and side yard, being at the Cul-De-Sac and right next to the Community Park and pool, your family will surely enjoy much fun time outdoor as well. Walking distance to the blue ribbon winner Northwood High school in the top Irvine Unified School district.