All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 50 Wild Horse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
50 Wild Horse
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

50 Wild Horse

50 Wild Horse · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

50 Wild Horse, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
View, View, View! Located at a Cul-De-Sac inside the Strada sub-community of Orchard Hills, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is ideally situated, overlooking the refreshing orchard and the modern city of Irvine. With only one neighbor, your oversized backyard and side yard give you the utmost sense of privacy. The first floor features 10 feet high ceiling with hard wood flooring throughout great room, open kitchen, conservatory, powder room and a guest bedroom with a full bath. The second floor boasts a relaxing sunlight filled loft, 2 bedrooms all with ensuite baths and the master suite. This artfully designed master suite with an amazing orchard and mountain view enjoys a spa-inspired luxurious bath. Built in 2016, this meticulous home has been thoroughly upgraded just like model. Having both large backyard and side yard, being at the Cul-De-Sac and right next to the Community Park and pool, your family will surely enjoy much fun time outdoor as well. Walking distance to the blue ribbon winner Northwood High school in the top Irvine Unified School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Wild Horse have any available units?
50 Wild Horse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Wild Horse have?
Some of 50 Wild Horse's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Wild Horse currently offering any rent specials?
50 Wild Horse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Wild Horse pet-friendly?
No, 50 Wild Horse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Wild Horse offer parking?
No, 50 Wild Horse does not offer parking.
Does 50 Wild Horse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Wild Horse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Wild Horse have a pool?
Yes, 50 Wild Horse has a pool.
Does 50 Wild Horse have accessible units?
No, 50 Wild Horse does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Wild Horse have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Wild Horse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Wild Horse have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Wild Horse does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology