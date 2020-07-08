All apartments in Irvine
/
Irvine, CA
/
50 Singer
Last updated November 24 2019

50 Singer

50 Singer · No Longer Available
Location

50 Singer, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Brand new construction home-this beautiful upgraded home is the BEST lot in Marin. Home sits on the ONLY island lot with no neighbors on any sides and on one of the largest lots(almost 8000 SF) in Eastwood! This bright and sunny home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 2244 SF home and features an open floorplan with the master bedroom and bath on the main floor. One whole side of the living room has stackable sliding doors that open up the whole wall for true California style indoor/outdoor living. LED Recessed lighting throughout the home, walk-in pantry, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island with quartz countertops and breakfast bar, upstairs has a huge open loft space perfect for kids or a second living area, instant hot water recirculator, upgraded baths and showers, smart home features, expoxy garage floor, and tankless water heater. Zoned for Irvine's awaard winning Northwood High School, Sierra Vista Middle School, and walking distance to the new Eastwood Elementary School. Neighborhood features, parks, pools, BBQ area and more. Convenient access to parks, dining, shopping, and highway access. Contemporary roller screens have already been installed throughout the home. Landscaping is already being planned and should be completed shortly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Singer have any available units?
50 Singer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Singer have?
Some of 50 Singer's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Singer currently offering any rent specials?
50 Singer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Singer pet-friendly?
No, 50 Singer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Singer offer parking?
Yes, 50 Singer offers parking.
Does 50 Singer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Singer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Singer have a pool?
Yes, 50 Singer has a pool.
Does 50 Singer have accessible units?
No, 50 Singer does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Singer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Singer has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Singer have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Singer does not have units with air conditioning.

