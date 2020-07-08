Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Brand new construction home-this beautiful upgraded home is the BEST lot in Marin. Home sits on the ONLY island lot with no neighbors on any sides and on one of the largest lots(almost 8000 SF) in Eastwood! This bright and sunny home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 2244 SF home and features an open floorplan with the master bedroom and bath on the main floor. One whole side of the living room has stackable sliding doors that open up the whole wall for true California style indoor/outdoor living. LED Recessed lighting throughout the home, walk-in pantry, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island with quartz countertops and breakfast bar, upstairs has a huge open loft space perfect for kids or a second living area, instant hot water recirculator, upgraded baths and showers, smart home features, expoxy garage floor, and tankless water heater. Zoned for Irvine's awaard winning Northwood High School, Sierra Vista Middle School, and walking distance to the new Eastwood Elementary School. Neighborhood features, parks, pools, BBQ area and more. Convenient access to parks, dining, shopping, and highway access. Contemporary roller screens have already been installed throughout the home. Landscaping is already being planned and should be completed shortly.