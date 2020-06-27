All apartments in Irvine
50 Essex Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

50 Essex Lane

50 Essex Lane · No Longer Available
Location

50 Essex Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
3 bedrooms plus an office. Nicely upgraded home with plenty of natural light in Northwood Pointe. Large living room with durable wood laminate flooring, fire place and built-in cabinets which opens to the formal dining room with bay window. Gourmet kitchen, which includes marble countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Master suite includes a walk in closet and a spa like master bathroom with dual pedastal sinks and seperate bathtub and shower. Plantation shutters, crown moulding and baseboards throughout the property. Nicely landscaped yard with a stone patio. community amenities includes a pool, tennis court, park and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Essex Lane have any available units?
50 Essex Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Essex Lane have?
Some of 50 Essex Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Essex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
50 Essex Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Essex Lane pet-friendly?
No, 50 Essex Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Essex Lane offer parking?
Yes, 50 Essex Lane offers parking.
Does 50 Essex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Essex Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Essex Lane have a pool?
Yes, 50 Essex Lane has a pool.
Does 50 Essex Lane have accessible units?
No, 50 Essex Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Essex Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Essex Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Essex Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Essex Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
