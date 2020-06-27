50 Essex Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

3 bedrooms plus an office. Nicely upgraded home with plenty of natural light in Northwood Pointe. Large living room with durable wood laminate flooring, fire place and built-in cabinets which opens to the formal dining room with bay window. Gourmet kitchen, which includes marble countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Master suite includes a walk in closet and a spa like master bathroom with dual pedastal sinks and seperate bathtub and shower. Plantation shutters, crown moulding and baseboards throughout the property. Nicely landscaped yard with a stone patio. community amenities includes a pool, tennis court, park and great schools.