Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

5 Valmarana Aisle

Location

5 Valmarana Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright Open Unit with Lush Back Patio In Quiet Neighborhood. - Bright and open, spacious townhouse in an upscale West Park neighborhood, so close to Orange County's major Irvine/Newport Beach work zone, airport, city hall, South Coast Plaza, UCI, and major freeways! Very flexible terms: property can be leased fully furnished or unfurnished. Two car garage. Hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new shutters. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are included (optional on the unfurnished lease). Well behaved pets may be acceptable on a case by case basis. Nice uncrowded gated association with pools and parks.

(RLNE4938038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Valmarana Aisle have any available units?
5 Valmarana Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Valmarana Aisle have?
Some of 5 Valmarana Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Valmarana Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
5 Valmarana Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Valmarana Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Valmarana Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 5 Valmarana Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 5 Valmarana Aisle offers parking.
Does 5 Valmarana Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Valmarana Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Valmarana Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 5 Valmarana Aisle has a pool.
Does 5 Valmarana Aisle have accessible units?
No, 5 Valmarana Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Valmarana Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Valmarana Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Valmarana Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Valmarana Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
