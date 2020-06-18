All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

5 Ticonderoga

5 Ticonderoga · No Longer Available
Location

5 Ticonderoga, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LUXURIOUS, HIGHLY UPGRADED, SUPERIOR home situated in THE MOST DESIRABLE CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION WITH HIGH CEILINGS, ENOURMOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS and walking distance to Elementary school, Jr. High School and parks. It offers convenient DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM and bathroom. ALWAYS OWNER OCCUPIED, non-smokers and pet free. ABUNDANCE OF LIGHT AND BRIGHTNESS GREETS YOU as you enter this executive home. Upgraded with HARDWOOD FLOORS, REMODELED BATHROOMS, new a/c unit, marble floors, 5.5” baseboards, custom paint, recessed lighting, plantation shutters throughout, new double pane windows and sliding doors, closets with custom organizers, new roof, lighted staircase, mirrored closet doors, INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM with sink and abundance of cabinets. OPEN FLOOR PLAN offering an abundance of natural light from rows of windows, sliding doors and skylight. Grand living room and formal dining room PLUS GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE and speakers. It boasts Enormous beautiful private backyard with many fruit trees. Enjoyed remodeled kitchen with picture windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Live a luxurious life in the huge master bedroom with sitting area and fireplace. Refrigerator AND GARDNER included. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Ticonderoga have any available units?
5 Ticonderoga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Ticonderoga have?
Some of 5 Ticonderoga's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Ticonderoga currently offering any rent specials?
5 Ticonderoga isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Ticonderoga pet-friendly?
No, 5 Ticonderoga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Ticonderoga offer parking?
No, 5 Ticonderoga does not offer parking.
Does 5 Ticonderoga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Ticonderoga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Ticonderoga have a pool?
No, 5 Ticonderoga does not have a pool.
Does 5 Ticonderoga have accessible units?
No, 5 Ticonderoga does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Ticonderoga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Ticonderoga has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Ticonderoga have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Ticonderoga has units with air conditioning.
