5 Ticonderoga

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

LUXURIOUS, HIGHLY UPGRADED, SUPERIOR home situated in THE MOST DESIRABLE CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION WITH HIGH CEILINGS, ENOURMOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS and walking distance to Elementary school, Jr. High School and parks. It offers convenient DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM and bathroom. ALWAYS OWNER OCCUPIED, non-smokers and pet free. ABUNDANCE OF LIGHT AND BRIGHTNESS GREETS YOU as you enter this executive home. Upgraded with HARDWOOD FLOORS, REMODELED BATHROOMS, new a/c unit, marble floors, 5.5” baseboards, custom paint, recessed lighting, plantation shutters throughout, new double pane windows and sliding doors, closets with custom organizers, new roof, lighted staircase, mirrored closet doors, INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM with sink and abundance of cabinets. OPEN FLOOR PLAN offering an abundance of natural light from rows of windows, sliding doors and skylight. Grand living room and formal dining room PLUS GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE and speakers. It boasts Enormous beautiful private backyard with many fruit trees. Enjoyed remodeled kitchen with picture windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Live a luxurious life in the huge master bedroom with sitting area and fireplace. Refrigerator AND GARDNER included. NO PETS.