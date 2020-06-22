Amenities

Spacious condominium with A/C. Just steps from Golf Course at Rancho San Joaquin. There are 2 large bedrooms plus a den/office that can be used as the 3rd bedroom with closet (no enclosed door). 2 updated Baths, a very comfortable kitchen, formal dining room, cozy living room with fireplace and inside laundry. A large entry patio and three additional patois add to your outdoor enjoyment at ground level. Spacious Master bedroom has dressing area and large mirrored closets. You will appreciate this very private location on a quiet cul-de-sac. If you enjoy nature, you will enjoy walking to Mason Park, nearby bike tails, and the San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary, UCI, University High school. Easy access to South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island and sunny California beaches are just minutes away. Live in Irvine, one of the safe city in the USA. consider small pet with pet deposit. Water & trash paid by owner (included in HOA due paid by owner).