Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5 Palos
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:17 AM

5 Palos

5 Palos · (714) 393-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
Rancho San Joaquin
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

5 Palos, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1441 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious condominium with A/C. Just steps from Golf Course at Rancho San Joaquin. There are 2 large bedrooms plus a den/office that can be used as the 3rd bedroom with closet (no enclosed door). 2 updated Baths, a very comfortable kitchen, formal dining room, cozy living room with fireplace and inside laundry. A large entry patio and three additional patois add to your outdoor enjoyment at ground level. Spacious Master bedroom has dressing area and large mirrored closets. You will appreciate this very private location on a quiet cul-de-sac. If you enjoy nature, you will enjoy walking to Mason Park, nearby bike tails, and the San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary, UCI, University High school. Easy access to South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island and sunny California beaches are just minutes away. Live in Irvine, one of the safe city in the USA. consider small pet with pet deposit. Water & trash paid by owner (included in HOA due paid by owner).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Palos have any available units?
5 Palos has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Palos have?
Some of 5 Palos's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Palos currently offering any rent specials?
5 Palos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Palos pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Palos is pet friendly.
Does 5 Palos offer parking?
No, 5 Palos does not offer parking.
Does 5 Palos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Palos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Palos have a pool?
No, 5 Palos does not have a pool.
Does 5 Palos have accessible units?
No, 5 Palos does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Palos have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Palos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Palos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Palos has units with air conditioning.
