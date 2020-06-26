Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath single family home with back casita that could serve as a 4th bedroom as office. Located in the gated community of North Park Association. You'll be welcomed home to a gorgeous foyer with high ceilings and wrought iron staircase. The main level offers a powder bathroom, stunning dining room area that flows effortlessly into a gourmet kitchen with custom counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built-in fridge and stone floors that leads to a living room with cozy fireplace. Upstairs features open loft for a study, office or library, 2 bedrooms, full bath and a very large master suite upstairs with jet bathtub and walk in closet. New carpet throughout! Large backyard perfect for entertaining with custom stonework, patio cover, built-in bar, fountain and fireplace. There is also an additional room downstairs off of garage that can be used as a guest room, office or play room. Association offers pool, park/playground, tennis courts and more. Just minutes from the freeway, shopping, top rated schools and entertainment!