Irvine, CA
5 Driftwood
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

5 Driftwood

5 Driftwood · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Driftwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Is The One! Immaculate 3 Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Woodbridge, Close To Lake, Schools, And Pools. New Rear Cement Patio, Brick Entrance And Many Other Tasteful Upgrades Await You. Kitchen Nook * Spacious living room with stone fireplace * Travertine stone flooring * Raised panel doors * Smooth ceilings * Dual master suites upstairs * Air conditioning * Lots of Built-Ins & Storage in garage * Roll-up garage door * Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator Included *One downstairs den/office/bedroom*Home currently being remodeled with New Wood Flooring in bedrooms, stairs & kitchen*New Granite in kitchen*
Text or Call Darlene Herman for showing 714-337-2817

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Driftwood have any available units?
5 Driftwood has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Driftwood have?
Some of 5 Driftwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Driftwood currently offering any rent specials?
5 Driftwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Driftwood pet-friendly?
No, 5 Driftwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Driftwood offer parking?
Yes, 5 Driftwood offers parking.
Does 5 Driftwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Driftwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Driftwood have a pool?
Yes, 5 Driftwood has a pool.
Does 5 Driftwood have accessible units?
No, 5 Driftwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Driftwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Driftwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Driftwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Driftwood has units with air conditioning.
