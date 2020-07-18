5 Driftwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Is The One! Immaculate 3 Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Woodbridge, Close To Lake, Schools, And Pools. New Rear Cement Patio, Brick Entrance And Many Other Tasteful Upgrades Await You. Kitchen Nook * Spacious living room with stone fireplace * Travertine stone flooring * Raised panel doors * Smooth ceilings * Dual master suites upstairs * Air conditioning * Lots of Built-Ins & Storage in garage * Roll-up garage door * Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator Included *One downstairs den/office/bedroom*Home currently being remodeled with New Wood Flooring in bedrooms, stairs & kitchen*New Granite in kitchen*

Text or Call Darlene Herman for showing 714-337-2817