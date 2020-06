Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets clubhouse bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

****Must see!****A beautiful property located in gated community of Corte Bella. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room with sliders to patio. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. High ceilings in master suite including walk-in closet, bath tub, shower stall and dual vanities. A spacious room downstairs can be used as entertainment room or office/den. Close to parks and Irvine shopping centers.