5 Bayleaf Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Great desirable home in 24 hrs guard gated community in Northwood Pointe. This house features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, an added of the second floor is a library or fitness room. This open flowing plan offers a formal living rm w/ impressive fireplace and a spacious family room w/inviting fireplace; The gourmet kitchen which includes a generously sized island w/ breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom offers a private balcony & an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms are also located upstairs. Downstairs office (4th BR) w/ pvt BA , 3 car attached garage. HOA amenities pools/spas, playgrounds, sports courts. Minutes away to Meadowood community park and green belt hiking trail. Attend Award Winning Northwood school district.