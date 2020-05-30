All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
5 Bayleaf Lane
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

5 Bayleaf Lane

5 Bayleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5 Bayleaf Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great desirable home in 24 hrs guard gated community in Northwood Pointe. This house features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, an added of the second floor is a library or fitness room. This open flowing plan offers a formal living rm w/ impressive fireplace and a spacious family room w/inviting fireplace; The gourmet kitchen which includes a generously sized island w/ breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom offers a private balcony & an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms are also located upstairs. Downstairs office (4th BR) w/ pvt BA , 3 car attached garage. HOA amenities pools/spas, playgrounds, sports courts. Minutes away to Meadowood community park and green belt hiking trail. Attend Award Winning Northwood school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Bayleaf Lane have any available units?
5 Bayleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Bayleaf Lane have?
Some of 5 Bayleaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Bayleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Bayleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Bayleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Bayleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Bayleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Bayleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 5 Bayleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Bayleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Bayleaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5 Bayleaf Lane has a pool.
Does 5 Bayleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Bayleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Bayleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Bayleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Bayleaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Bayleaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
