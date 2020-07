Amenities

granite counters refrigerator

Welcome to this luxury home with high ceilings and double staircase. Marble floor downstairs; kitchen with granite counter tops and island. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, & 5 freeway. Close to Irvine Valley College. Refrigerator, Washier/dryer, & main furniture are included, perfect location, Irvine Center NEW house, TOLL BROTHER Styel, face elementary school, very good for Busniss, Priority is given to commercial use, look forward to your visit.