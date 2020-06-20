486 Orange Blossom

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

**READY TO MOVE IN** Remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo* Single level*Great location, Recently Painted Large open Living room with wood flooring, Sliding Window to gorgeous view of large deck to the lakes and ducks. **Gourmet Kitchen features: Granite counter top w/ Breakfast Counter, Upgraded custom Cabinet, Lazy Susan Cabinet, Slide-out Shelves, Bosch Dishwasher, Stainless Refrigerator, Gas stove, Microwave oven and Stack-able Washer & Dryer. Remodeled Full Bathroom, Large size of Hall way closet with Mirrored door. Spacious size of Bedroom with Double pane window.** Great Amenities includes 6 lighted Tennis courts, basketball courts, Tot lot, Clubhouse, Gym, 2 pools and Spas. Close to access Freeways and close to Shopping, Hoag & Kaiser Hospitals,Golf Course, IVC, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach and Outstanding school district.** Rent Includes, Water, Trash Pick up, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.**