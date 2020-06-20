All apartments in Irvine
486 Orange Blossom
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:02 AM

486 Orange Blossom

486 Orange Blossom · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

486 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
**READY TO MOVE IN** Remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo* Single level*Great location, Recently Painted Large open Living room with wood flooring, Sliding Window to gorgeous view of large deck to the lakes and ducks. **Gourmet Kitchen features: Granite counter top w/ Breakfast Counter, Upgraded custom Cabinet, Lazy Susan Cabinet, Slide-out Shelves, Bosch Dishwasher, Stainless Refrigerator, Gas stove, Microwave oven and Stack-able Washer & Dryer. Remodeled Full Bathroom, Large size of Hall way closet with Mirrored door. Spacious size of Bedroom with Double pane window.** Great Amenities includes 6 lighted Tennis courts, basketball courts, Tot lot, Clubhouse, Gym, 2 pools and Spas. Close to access Freeways and close to Shopping, Hoag & Kaiser Hospitals,Golf Course, IVC, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach and Outstanding school district.** Rent Includes, Water, Trash Pick up, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 Orange Blossom have any available units?
486 Orange Blossom has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 486 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 486 Orange Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
486 Orange Blossom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 486 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 486 Orange Blossom offer parking?
No, 486 Orange Blossom does not offer parking.
Does 486 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 486 Orange Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 486 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 486 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 486 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 486 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 Orange Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 486 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 486 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
