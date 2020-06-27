4855 Royce Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Park-like setting. Home sits in lush woods leading to a perfect place for enchanted life style. A bright and sunny home in the highly sought after community with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Newer dual-paned windows and sliders, two fireplaces, plenty of storage spaces, elegant atrium, formal dining room, separate laundry room, large wrap-around front-yard and backyard, gorgeous living area opens to beautiful garden, spacious two-car garage. Convenient location for shopping, schools, library, entertainment and transportation. Minutes to best schools in Irvine Unified School District and UC Irvine campus.