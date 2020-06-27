All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4855 Royce Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4855 Royce Road
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

4855 Royce Road

4855 Royce Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4855 Royce Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Park-like setting. Home sits in lush woods leading to a perfect place for enchanted life style. A bright and sunny home in the highly sought after community with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Newer dual-paned windows and sliders, two fireplaces, plenty of storage spaces, elegant atrium, formal dining room, separate laundry room, large wrap-around front-yard and backyard, gorgeous living area opens to beautiful garden, spacious two-car garage. Convenient location for shopping, schools, library, entertainment and transportation. Minutes to best schools in Irvine Unified School District and UC Irvine campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 Royce Road have any available units?
4855 Royce Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4855 Royce Road have?
Some of 4855 Royce Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 Royce Road currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Royce Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Royce Road pet-friendly?
No, 4855 Royce Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4855 Royce Road offer parking?
Yes, 4855 Royce Road offers parking.
Does 4855 Royce Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4855 Royce Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Royce Road have a pool?
No, 4855 Royce Road does not have a pool.
Does 4855 Royce Road have accessible units?
No, 4855 Royce Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Royce Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4855 Royce Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4855 Royce Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4855 Royce Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology