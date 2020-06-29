48 San Clemente

Amenities

unique plan B not attached to another unit on the back wall offering an extra window in the dining room, staircase & master bedroom + a few extra sqft. Light an Bright. Model perfect, two master suites, living w/vaulted ceilings & fireplace, step down dining room, large kitchen w/large island & maple cabinets. Large master, master bath w/marble flooring & custom backsplash, master walk-in w/Custom built-ins. Second master w/full bath & cute balcony. cozy yard. Shutters, ceramic tile, custom paint, and more.