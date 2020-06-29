All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

48 San Clemente

48 San Clemente · No Longer Available
Location

48 San Clemente, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
unique plan B not attached to another unit on the back wall offering an extra window in the dining room, staircase & master bedroom + a few extra sqft. Light an Bright. Model perfect, two master suites, living w/vaulted ceilings & fireplace, step down dining room, large kitchen w/large island & maple cabinets. Large master, master bath w/marble flooring & custom backsplash, master walk-in w/Custom built-ins. Second master w/full bath & cute balcony. cozy yard. Shutters, ceramic tile, custom paint, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 San Clemente have any available units?
48 San Clemente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 48 San Clemente currently offering any rent specials?
48 San Clemente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 San Clemente pet-friendly?
No, 48 San Clemente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 San Clemente offer parking?
No, 48 San Clemente does not offer parking.
Does 48 San Clemente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 San Clemente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 San Clemente have a pool?
No, 48 San Clemente does not have a pool.
Does 48 San Clemente have accessible units?
No, 48 San Clemente does not have accessible units.
Does 48 San Clemente have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 San Clemente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 San Clemente have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 San Clemente does not have units with air conditioning.
