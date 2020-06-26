All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 48 Lakeshore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
48 Lakeshore
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

48 Lakeshore

48 Lakeshore · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

48 Lakeshore, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story attached home on greenbelt. Spacious, light home, approximately 1,846 square feet. Steps from the Lake in the tranquil Neighborhood Of Woodbridge. Close to shopping, Banks, Restaurants and Transportation. Large living room with fireplace, dining area and family room. Inside laundry room. Two car attached garage. Corner unit surrounded by beautiful large greenbelt. Enjoy all the Woodbridge Village Association pool, spas, biking trails and sports courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Lakeshore have any available units?
48 Lakeshore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Lakeshore have?
Some of 48 Lakeshore's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
48 Lakeshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Lakeshore pet-friendly?
No, 48 Lakeshore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 Lakeshore offer parking?
Yes, 48 Lakeshore offers parking.
Does 48 Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Lakeshore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Lakeshore have a pool?
Yes, 48 Lakeshore has a pool.
Does 48 Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, 48 Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Lakeshore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Lakeshore have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Lakeshore does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology