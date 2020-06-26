48 Lakeshore

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story attached home on greenbelt. Spacious, light home, approximately 1,846 square feet. Steps from the Lake in the tranquil Neighborhood Of Woodbridge. Close to shopping, Banks, Restaurants and Transportation. Large living room with fireplace, dining area and family room. Inside laundry room. Two car attached garage. Corner unit surrounded by beautiful large greenbelt. Enjoy all the Woodbridge Village Association pool, spas, biking trails and sports courts.